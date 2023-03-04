China’s Top Political Advisory Body Opens Annual Session, Highlights Achievement in International Exchanges
By Global Times
Mar 04, 2023 03:03 PM
The opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2023. Photo:VCG
China's top political advisory body started its annual session on Saturday afternoon in Beijing. The chairman of the body emphasized its achievement of expanding international cooperation and defending the countries' rights when faced with external pressure.
Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), held at the Great Hall of the People.
Wang Yang, chairman of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, delivered a work report for the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee to the session. Wang said that in the past five years, the CPPCC National Committee has held 105 important activities on political consultation.
It also expanded international exchanges by setting up the China-Africa Friendship Group and holding activities that allow foreign envoys and students to learn more about the CPPCC. It supported organizations such as the China Economic and Social Council, China Committee on Religion and Peace, and other organizations to enhance international exchanges.
The body issued stern announcements and defended the country's sovereignty, security and development interests in the face of Western attacks that targeted Xinjiang, Xizang and Hong Kong regions, and also against US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's provocative visit to China's Taiwan region last year.
On domestic issues, Wang said the CPPCC has focused on enhancing the building of patriotic forces in Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, gathering advices on building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and encouraging CPPCC members from Hong Kong to push forward the implementation of the national security law for Hong Kong and improve the region's electoral system.
The CPPCC participated in forums on cross-Straits relations. It frequented communication with people on the island of Taiwan.
The body also invited Chinese people living overseas to negotiate on topics such as the Belt and Road Initiative.
