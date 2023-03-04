China’s Two Sessions Show Confidence, Vitality to World: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times
Mar 04, 2023 01:11 AM
Deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, depart for Beijing on March 3, 2023, as the first session of the 14th NPC is about to open in China's capital on March 5. Photo: IC
The first session of the 14th China's National People's Congress (NPC) opens on March 5, and the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is set to begin on March 4. Nearly 3,000 NPC deputies and over 2,000 members of the CPPCC National Committee are converging in Beijing to discuss national affairs. The year 2023 marks the beginning of the full implementation of the guiding principles laid down at the 20th CPC National Congress, as well as the year of reshuffle of the state organs and the CPPCC National Committee. This year's two sessions provide a panoramic window to observe how China's whole-process people's democracy is practiced and how Chinese modernization will embark on a new journey.
Over the past five years, many unexpected events have occurred, presenting challenges to China and the world. The three-year COVID-19 pandemic has had an unimaginable impact on all countries, and geopolitical turmoil and conflicts have left the future road shrouded in uncertainty. However, in these five years, China has not only achieved a major and decisive victory in COVID-19 prevention and control but has also built a moderately prosperous society in all respects on schedule and completed the arduous task of eradicating absolute poverty. It has also been one of the most outstanding major economies in the world. These achievements are remarkable and give us more confidence in the next five years and even longer periods of steady and far-reaching progress.
In Western countries, years of government reshuffle are often accompanied by political confrontation and policy upheavals, which have gradually become a source of political internal exhaustion in developed countries. However, in China, the unity of Party leadership, the people being the masters of their country, and the rule of law has been realized, and the two sessions are a prominent embodiment of this unity. This country has demonstrated an active and passionate pursuit of practical matters, practical measures, and practical results. It is precisely because of this that China's major political principles have always maintained strong continuity and certainty. Particularly against the backdrop of the three-year global pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, this sense of certainty itself implies confidence and strength.
The two sessions are regarded as China's political "weather vane" and economic "barometer." Often, before the two sessions commence, heated discussions began on the Internet, reflecting people's expectations of the event. Over the past five years, the CPPCC National Committee has received more than 29,000 proposals, many of which have been converted into policy options for the Party and the government. During the fifth session of the 13th NPC, more than 2,200 NPC deputies put forward 9,203 pieces of suggestions, criticism and opinions on all aspects of work, a historical record. This fully demonstrates the breadth, authenticity, and effectiveness of China's whole-process people's democracy.
China is very large, and different people will have different demands. It is important to build consensus via communication and negotiation. A key characteristic of China's whole-process people's democracy is to seek the greatest common denominator with "extensiveness."
Out of the more than 2,900 NPC deputies, the proportion of grassroots representatives, especially frontline workers, farmers, and professional personnel, has continued to increase. The election and allocation of seats for the 14th NPC are so detailed to the point that it was specified that "the number of representatives of migrant workers should be increased from the previous term." The 34 sectors of the National Committee of CPPCC basically cover all areas of society. Moreover, the number of new social strata and groups continues to increase, and the 14th CPPCC National Committee has established a new "environmental and resource sector." This is the first new sector added to the CPPCC National Committee since the economic sector was added in 1993, reflecting China's firm determination to build an ecological civilization and its unremitting pursuit of the "broadest, most genuine, and most effective" democracy.
This year's two sessions mark the reshuffle that happens every five years. Unlike in many countries, it means continued efforts to make progress in China. After going through various difficult tests, China is now standing at a new starting point full of great potential. Solidarity and hard work are the keywords of Chinese society today.
We also know that there will be various risks and challenges on the road ahead, but today's China has emerged stronger from the storms and has become increasingly powerful through cooperation and by overcoming difficulties. Before the two sessions this year, the international community became more optimistic about China's economic prospects and believes that China will be the only major economy to see rapid growth in 2023. Such optimism and confidence need to be enriched and continued through our practical efforts and united endeavors.
The spring of the year sets the tone for things that follow. We wish for a successful convening of the two sessions. At the same time, we have reason to look forward to this spring, where firm belief, vigorous strength, and a trail of progress will leave even more profound imprints than before.
