Kiev Troops May Turn AZOM Plant in Artyomovsk into New Azovstal — Expert
DONETSK, March 15. /TASS/. The Kiev troops may turn the Artyomovsk Metal Processing Plant (AZOM) in the city of Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) into a fortified area that will require a mopping-up operation similar to the one conducted last year at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, an expert has told TASS.
"AZOM plant is a large industrial enterprise with vast underground infrastructure that will require a mopping-up operation. In terms of complexity of the assault operation, it will be the local equivalent of Azovstal, and the mopping-up operation will be similar to the one conducted at Azovstal," said Yan Gagin, a military-political expert and an adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
In his words, the plant has a sprawling network of underground passages and facilities, some going as deep as a few hundred meters.
The expert said that combat experience obtained in Mariupol and Soledar showed that a frontal assault was not necessary in this case.
"It is a unique military operation. You absolutely don’t have to try to drive the enemy from this position, it will be possible to block the enemy forces and suggest them to surrender," Gagin added.
AZOM was built in 1954, on a large territory in the city center of Artyomovsk.
Artyomovsk is located on the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk People’s Republic and is a major transportation hub for the Ukrainian army’s supplies in Donbass. Fierce fighting for the city is underway. Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on March 11 that Russian troops were 1.2 km away from the administrative center of Artyomovsk.
According to the latest information, Russian troops have cut off or placed all the paved roads to the city under their gunfire control and the muddy season that has begun seriously impedes the delivery of ammunition and reserves to the entrenched Ukrainian battlegroup.
