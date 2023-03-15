Putin Lambasts Version on Pipeline Blast by Ukrainian Activists
The explosion of such kind, with such power and at such depth, could only be made by specialists, supported by the whole might of a state having certain technologies, Russian President noted
ULAN-UDE, March 14. /TASS/. Statements that the terrorist act at Nord Stream pipelines was committed by certain Ukrainian activists not affiliated with official Kiev are downright nonsense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview on Tuesday.
"I am confident this is utter nonsense," the President noted in a comment on publications offering such version.
"The explosion of such kind, with such power and at such depth, could only be made by specialists, supported by the whole might of a state having certain technologies, Putin noted. "Certainly," the Russian leader said, answering the question whether it can be assumed that exactly the Western countries committed the blast.
"One should always look for those having the interest. Who was interested? Theoretically the United States is certainly interested - to halt supplies of Russian energy resources to the European market and deliver volumes of its natural gas, particularly liquefied, even if it is much more expensive - by 25-30% - than Russian one," Putin said.
