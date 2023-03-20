Non-signatories Want Political Agreement Ending Sudan’s Political Crisis: Statement
Hemetti (C) meets Gibril Ibrahim (L) Tigani al-Sisi and Bashir Abunommo on Saturday March 18, 2023
March 18, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The non-signatories to the framework agreement expressed their desire to reach a political agreement that ends the crisis in the country, said the Sovereign Council, on Saturday.
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka “Hemetti” met on Saturday with a delegation from the Democratic Bloc namely Gibril Ibrahim leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Mohmed Bashir Abunommo Assitant to the Chairman of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM), Tijani al-Sisi Head of the National Movement Forces (NMF). In addition, two other leading members of JEM and SLM-MM attended the meeting.
The Sovereign Council said the meeting discussed the outcomes of the recent meeting of the civilian and military signatories to the framework agreement on Wednesday.
“The non-signatories confirmed their desire to reach a political agreement to end the current crisis in the country,” said a statement released after the meeting.
“They called on the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council to continue his good offices to bridge the gaps between the parties, to reach consensus on the necessary arrangements to complete the political process,” further added the statement.
In a meeting held on Wednesday, the leaders of the military component and the political groups signatory of the framework agreement decided to draft a final agreement on the formation of the transitional civilian government.
On Friday, the tripartite facilitation mechanism held “a constructive meeting” with a delegation from the non-signatory groups, according to a short statement released by the UNITAMS.
The delegation included representatives of the SLM-MM, JEM, NMF and the Democratic Unionist Party of Gaffar al-Mirgahni.
The armed groups that refused to join the framework agreement call to maintain the 2019 constitutional declaration. Also, they call to include their political allies saying they refuse the FFC monopole of the process.
(ST)
