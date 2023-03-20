Sudanese Army Forms Three Panels to Prepare Security Sector Reforms
Al-Burhan addresses Sudanese army troop at Al-Markhayat military base on November 13, 2022
March 18, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese army formed three committees to prepare for a workshop on security and military reform and security arrangements.
The move comes within the ongoing efforts to form a civilian government in line with the framework agreement.
Sudan Tribune learned that the three committees are supervised by Lt-Gen Abbas Hassan Aldarouti Deputy Chief of Staff. Also, he served as the Inspector General of the Army.
The committees, which are headed by an army major general, include representatives of the police and the General Intelligence Service.
The three panels have been working on issues of integration, security arrangements, and security and military reform.
The integration of the Rapid Support Forces is one of the issues tackled by the committees.
A Sudanese general member of the Sovereign Council Yasir Al-Atta on Saturday said that the army has no ambition to rule the country and does not use political tactics to cling to power, but rather sided with the revolution and supports the people’s choice for a democratic civil rule.
“Armies care about the people and not the personal interests and aspirations of their leaders,” Al-Atta stressed alluding to the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Two weeks ago Al-Atta openly criticized the business and commercial activities of the RSF leader Hemetti who controls gold mines and several companies in several fields.
For his part, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told a gathering in the Nil River State on Saturday that a civilian government would be formed soon and reiterated his commitment to hand over power.
The Forces for Freedom and Change expected a transitional government to be formed next April.
Also, a workshop on military and security issues would take place before the end of March.
