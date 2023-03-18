Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. March 11, 2023
Listen to the Sat. March 11, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/11 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the recent announcement that the People's Republic of China has mediated the resumption of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) there has been more reported deaths in the continuing conflict between armed rebels and the government; a former Senegalese prime minister has been detained by the authorities for openly criticizing President Macky Sall; and the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) is engaged in a training exercise with the Ghana military.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on International Women's History Month.
We will look back on the life, times and contributions of Fannie Barrier Williams, an early educator, public speaker and sociologist during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Finally, we review the role of African American women in the workforce during the 20th century.
