Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. March 12, 2023
Listen to the Sun. March 12, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/12 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode includes our regular PANW report with dispatches on the failure of the western-backed regime in Libya to hold a much awaited national elections some 12 years after the counter-revolution; there are reports of further instability in the northwest region of Nigeria; several villages are reporting attacks in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo; and a Russian diplomat has dismissed allegations by Ukraine that Moscow is unwilling to negotiate an end to the war.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on International Women's History Month with a reexamination of the life, times and contributions of Anna Julia Cooper, an educator, writer and early Pan-Africanist.
