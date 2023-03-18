Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. March 18, 2023
Listen to the Sat. March 18, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the complete podcast of the program click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/18 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the continuing police killings of African Americans in the United States from Tennessee to Virginia; elections are being held this weekend in the West African state of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; there has been reports of a polio outbreak in Burundi; and an announcement has been made that another transitional government will be appointed in the Republic of Sudan.
In the second and third hours we will continue our focus on International Women's History Month.
We are looking back on the life, times and contributions of artists Ruby Elzy and Billie Holiday.
