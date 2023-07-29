Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Satellite Radio Program for Wednesday July 26, 2023 Discussing the Recent Coup in Niger
Listen to the fourth segment of Political Misfits aired live on July 26 which features Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the political dynamics and history surrounding the recent military coup in the West African state of Niger.
You can hear the entire podcast at the following link: Interest Rate Hikes, Hunter Biden Plea Deal, Niger Coup Attempt (sputnikglobe.com)
The promotional language for the episode says: "Editor of Pan-African News Wire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the unfolding of an apparent coup attempt in Niger, who Nigerien President Mohammed Bazoum is and the political climate he has been governing under, the role of US security aid in West Africa, and what type of response to expect from the international community."
