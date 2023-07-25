Sudanese General Accuses Kenyan President of Mercenarism, Rejects East African Force
General Yasir Alatta
July 23, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – A senior general from the Sudan Armed Forces has strongly reaffirmed the military ruling body’s rejection of the deployment of East African troops, accusing the Kenyan President, William Ruto, of being a mercenary for another country.
Lt Gen Yasir Alatta, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces, inspected the Special Forces of the Corps of Engineers on Sunday, a unit assigned to carry out special operations against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
During his address to the troops, General Alatta launched a scathing attack on President Ruto, reiterating their opposition to the presence of an East African force tasked with protecting civilians and aid workers.
Challenging Ruto, who heads the IGAD quartet group tasked with the resolution of the crisis, the Sudanese general invited him to bring his own army along with the troops from the country that supports him financially (without specifying the country in question).
“The state that supports you and the mercenaries like you with money (…), must also bring its army,” General Alatta stated.
Sudan has openly accused the Kenyan leader of having business ties with paramilitary forces and refuses to cooperate with the quartet group until he is replaced.
The Sudanese military rulers have also accused an unnamed Gulf country of supporting the RSF, while investigation reports have pointed to the UAE’s backing of Sudanese militiamen.
Meanwhile, Saudi and US mediators are continuing their efforts to bring the warring parties to commit to ending the war.
General Alatta emphasized that the army’s ultimate goal was to preserve a united Sudan “free from the Janjaweed menace.”
“We, as soldiers, do not aspire to govern; rather, the political forces have to reach an agreement and govern the country, but we tell them that Sudan is not a game for every unscrupulous politician, profiteer, and mercenary,” he stressed.
The war has entered its 100th day, and the army has deployed infantry forces in Khartoum to launch ground operations against the RSF militiamen. Additionally, the military has established training camps for volunteers in northern, eastern, and central Sudan states.
The pro-democracy coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) convenes in Cairo on Monday for its first meeting since the outbreak of war in Sudan. The political leaders are expected to outline a new political roadmap to restore a civilian transitional government.
Simultaneously, several civil society groups are emerging with the aim of joining the political forces in facilitating the democratic transition.
(ST)
