Russian Forces Downed 15 HIMARS Munitions, 15 Drones, 1 Storm Shadow Missile in 24 Hours
According to the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, Russian air defense also intercepted three enemy HARM anti-radar missiles
MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian Armed Forces intercepted 15 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system munitions, 1 Storm Shadow cruise missile and 15 Ukrainian drones, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.
According to the spokesman, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost 456 planes, 243 helicopters, 5,169 drones, 426 missile air defense systems, 10,811 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,139 multiple launch rocket systems, 5,562 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,803 special military automobile vehicles.
Ukrainian forces lost up to 110 servicemen on Kupyansk direction in 24 hours – statement
According to the official representative of the department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, Russian military personnel destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles, two vehicles and two D-20 howitzers
MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces lost up to 110 servicemen on Kupyansk direction in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.
"In the past 24 hours, the enemy lost up to 110 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, two automobiles and two D-20 howitzers on this direction," he said.
