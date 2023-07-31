Ukraine’s Military Loses over 20,800 Troops, 2,200 Armaments over Past Month — Shoigu
MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military lost over 20,800 troops and more than 2,200 items of military hardware, including 10 Leopard tanks over the past month, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told a conference call with military commanders on Monday.
"Over the past month, the enemy’s losses amounted to over 20,800 troops, to be exact, 20,824 personnel, and 2,227 items of various armament, including 10 Leopard tanks, 11 American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 40 US-made M777 artillery systems and 50 self-propelled artillery guns from Great Britain, the United States, Germany, France and Poland," the defense chief said.
The defense minister thanked the entire Russian military personnel participating in the special military operation in Ukraine for their service, courage and heroism.
"Earlier, we spoke about some instances of feats, whereas today we have tens and hundreds of worthy servicemen, soldiers, officers and sergeants who do not only perform their duty with honor but also do it highly professionally. The fighters display truly highest examples of courage, heroism and, let me repeat it, professionalism," Shoigu pointed out.
As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, the Ukrainian army has been making unsuccessful offensive attempts since June 4. Russian Defense Minister Shoigu reported on July 11 that the Ukrainian army’s losses had exceeded 26,000 since Kiev launched its counter-offensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukrainian troops had failed to achieve any success in any of the frontline areas.
