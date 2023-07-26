Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. July 15, 2023
Listen to the Sat. July 15, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast in its entirety go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/15 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the recently-held African-Arab trade union conference in Algeria; Zambia is commemorating the 47th anniversary of the Tazara Railway which links the state to the United Republic of Tanzania; Botswana has discussed methods to enhance its GDP in support of African development; and there has been a sharp rise in consumer prices in Angola.
In the second hour we look at the ongoing strike involving the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Announcers (SAG-AFTRA) where 171,000 workers have walked off the sets.
We then examine the visits this week of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe.
Finally, we hear an address to the people of the Republic of South Africa by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
