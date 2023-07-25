Sudan: NGOs Urge Authorities to Facilitate Humanitarian Access
July 23, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – More than 40 international non-governmental organizations have urged the leadership in Sudan to support and intervene in facilitating humanitarian access to thousands of civilians displaced by conflict.
The group, in a statement, called for overcoming the critical issue of pending visa applications and travenotifications and approvals for humanitarian agencies.
Fighting between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (SAF) has reportedly has killed over 3,000 civilians and displaced nearly 3 million since April 15, amid reports that 25 million people need humanitarian aid and protection.
“The current situation in Sudan demands immediate humanitarian action – thousands have been killed, at least 3 million displaced and millions more are vulnerable to disease, hunger, and other risks,” Anthony Neal, the coordinator of the Sudanese international NGO Forum said in statement issued on Sunday.
The group said whilst some United Nations agencies and organisations have been able to secure a small number of visas, there are currently over 110 humanitarian NGO visa applications indefinitely pending, many for more than two months now.
“This is further aggravated by the lack of a clear system that appears to preference particular profiles without clear justification on humanitarian grounds as well as the significant challenges NGO workers who remain in country face in renewing their residency permits or extending their visas,” the statement noted.
It further added, “This severely impedes the collective ability of the humanitarian system to provide vital and timely assistance to people around Sudan”.
The NGOs said highlighted the fact in the past rounds of talks in Jeddah, both sides involved in the Sudanese conflict had committed to facilitating humanitarian access, and this was also a conclusion at the recent meetings in Cairo and Addis Ababa, in line with obligations to international humanitarian law.
“We kindly request that these commitments now translate into action, and for all currently pending visa applications to be issued. Thank you for your dedication to supporting humanitarian efforts that directly improves the lives of people affected by war,” concluded the statement.
According to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), more than 730,000 people have fled Sudan for neighbouring countries since fighting broke out on April 15.
