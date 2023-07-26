Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. July 22, 2023
Listen to the Sat. July 22, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this broadcast just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/22 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the usage of cluster munitions supplied by the United States to Ukraine; the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) is holding its National Elective Conference in the Republic of South Africa; Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa will participate in the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit being held later in the month in St. Petersburg; and Ghana farmers are working to improve productivity in the agricultural sector.
In the second hour we look back on the 60th anniversary of the publication of "The Fire Next Time" by African American novelist, essayist and public intellectual James Baldwin.
Finally, we review the ANCWL National Elective Conference taking place this weekend in South Africa.
