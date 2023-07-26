Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. July 16, 2023
Listen to the Sun. July 16, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast in its entirety just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/16 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the cooperation in the education sector between the United Republic of Tanzania and the People's Republic of China; the Angolan Central Bank is addressing the rising rates of inflation inside the country; the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is working with African states on peaceful transitions; and the African Union (AU) is developing new approaches to public education.
In the second hour we cover the recent statement by Republic of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa warning the imperialist states to refrain from interference in the upcoming national elections.
We then listen to a rare archival audio file featuring Lorraine Hansberry, James Baldwin and Langston Hughes discussing the situation involving African American writers during the early 1960s.
We then hear from the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee reporting on the upcoming BRICS Summit in the Republic of South Africa as well as the NEC assessment of the state of local governments inside the country.
