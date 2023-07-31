Russian Air Defense Forces Down Several Drones Targeting Moscow, Says Mayor
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Air Defense Forces have shot down several military drones that targeted the Russian capital with one of the drones hitting and inflicting damages on one of the Moscow City skyscrapers, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday.
"Air Defense Forces shot down several drones en-route to Moscow. One of them hit the same skyscraper in the [Moscow] City as previously. The facade at the level of the 21st floor of the building sustained damages. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram social network channel.
No casualties reported following drone attack on one of Moscow City skyscrapers
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. No casualties were reported following a drone strike on a 50-storey skyscraper in the Moscow City business center in downtown of the Russian capital, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Tuesday.
"According to unconfirmed data, there are no casualties following a drone attack on a tower in the IQ-quarter of the Moscow City. The glazing of the facility at the level of the 17th floor sustained damages," the source said.
