Ethiopia, Russia Seal Bilateral Pacts
July 30, 2023
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia and Russia signed set of agreements to strengthen bilateral cooperation during the 2nd Russia- Africa summit.
The agreements were signed by members of the Ethiopian delegation participating in the Russia-Africa Summit at St Petersburg. The two countries agreed to enhance information, business, and infrastructure cooperation.
According to local media reports, the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mesganu Arga and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, signed the agreement between Ethiopia and Russia to work together on international information security.
The information further stated that the agreement aims to build capacity in the information security sector globally, to maintain cyber security, and to use infrastructure and technology together. Besides, increasing the two countries aviation sector is one of the agreements that were signed by Ethiopia and Russia.
In this regard, Russian Deputy Minister of Transport, Igor Chalik, who signed the agreement, said that Ethiopian Airlines will play an important role in strengthening Russia’s ties with African countries.
Likewise, Ethiopia and Russia agreed to work on the nuclear technology that Ethiopia quest to exploit the technology into health, agriculture, and power supply. The agreement was signed between the Minister of Innovation and Technology, Belete Molla (PhD) in the Ethiopian side and the Head of the Russian Atomic Energy Agency, Alexei Lekachev on Russian side. The agreement also focused for the nuclear development roadmap to be implemented in Ethiopia. Up on the agreement, Lekachev promised that Russia to construct the Ethiopian experts’ capacity on atomic science and it is the priority point.
Furthermore, Russia has also interested to give trainings and scholarship for Ethiopian media communication experts. The two countries have agreed to open Ethiopian media to Russia and the vice versa. In this regard, the agreement was signed between the Government Communication Service State Minister Selamawit Kassa and Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia, Bela Cherkesova who were participating at St. Petersburg, Russia. Building vibrant media is significantly useful to show the history, culture, and diplomatic ties of two countries, it was learnt.
BY MESERET BEHAILU
The Ethiopian Herald July 30/2023
