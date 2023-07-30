Experts Foresee Ethiopia’s Comparative Advantage in BRICS
July 30, 2023
ADDIS ABABA—Ethiopia’s BRICS membership request has to follow systematic diplomatic move not to infringe its smooth western ties, so stated political and international relations experts.
Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency(EPA), Institute of Foreign Affairs Senior Researcher Dares kedar Taye (PhD) said that Ethiopia should appeal BRICS member countries again and again to approve its membership request. For Ethiopia, being member of BRICS is desirable, and it can garner comparative advantage out of BRICS membership, but it needs methodical diplomatic approach to not harm western amiable relations.
He said: “BRICS has its own platform and organization to help member states. So, Ethiopia would be beneficial if its membership will be approved. Besides, the bloc has been working to make the global trade exchange fair. So, involving Ethiopia in this task will also result mutual benefit. As it could also help Ethiopia economically, it will contribute crucial political role to the bloc, too.”
“However, some political misunderstanding may happen on the side of the western world. The main thing to be done here is diplomatic balancing. The Ethiopian government should consider political and diplomatic interpretations of being member in BRICS,” he underlined.
Another expert, Addis Ababa University North and Central East Africa Geopolitics and Security Affairs Researcher and Associate Prof. YakobArsano (PhD) on his part said that Ethiopia’s membership in BRICS will have both positive and negative consequences .
The unjustified dispute between developing eastern and developed western countries needs artistic approach for solution. The request of Ethiopia to BRICS seems very critical, because the influence of the West may decline if BRICS gets bigger. Hence, it needs systematic diplomatic approach to sustain relation with the West, he opined.
Being member of the BRICS will allow Ethiopia to get out of some global powers’ influence. But, if the government sustains friendly diplomacy with partners, the end of injustice is inevitable, he described.
Political Science and International Relations Researcher and Assistant Professor at Dire Dawa University, Surafel Getahun also stated that several countries are seemingly revolting against the Western system.
“The membership of Ethiopia in BRICS will balance political engagement in global arena. So the existing BRICS members have to give due attention to Ethiopia’s request.”
The benefit of membership will also help Ethiopia to endure its diplomatic and economic integration with BRICS members.
BY YESUF ENDRIS
The Ethiopian Herald July 30/2023
