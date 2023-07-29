PUTIN PROPOSES RUSSIAN-LANGUAGE SCHOOLS IN AFRICA
The Russian president at the second Russia-Africa summit on Thursday pledged the country's support in developing secondary and higher education on the continent.
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech at a reception in honour of African leaders during the second Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg on 27 July 2023. Picture: Mikhail METZEL / TASS Host Photo Agency / AFP
Lindsay Dentlinger | 28 July 2023 07:34
CAPE TOWN - Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed Russian-language schools in Africa.
Addressing Africa leaders at the second Russia-Africa summit on Thursday, Putin has pledged Russia’s support in developing secondary and higher education on the continent.
He said he will also be increasing the number of African students who will be sponsored by his government for study at its universities to 4,700.
There is a long history of Africa receiving tertiary education at Russian institutions.
Now Putin said Russia also wants to help Africa to develop both higher and vocational education.
He said Russia is ready to help train teachers and technical specialists at a basic education and vocational level.
Putin said pedagogical methods for joint Russia-Africa schools have already been developed.
With Russian assistance, 28 African countries will open education centres for training preschool, primary, and high school teachers.
Putin also wants to increase the number of students in Russian higher institutions from 35,000.
Over 10,000 of these students are being trained in medicine and other health-related fields.
Putin said over the last three years, the number of African students who are being sponsored by the Russian government to study abroad has more than doubled.
