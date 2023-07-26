Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. July 23, 2023
Listen to the Sun. July 23, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/23 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the conclusion of the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) National Elective Conference held at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa; fires in Greece are causing large-scale evacuations from a heavily visited tourist area; there was an airstrike on alleged insurgents in the Horn of Africa state of Somalia; and Ethiopia and China have met to discuss peace-building operations around the globe.
In the second hour we look at the role of subsidies in Africa and whether they are causing economic problems.
Finally, we look back on the 56th anniversary of the Black Rebellions of 1967.
