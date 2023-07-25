Nine Killed as Civilian Plane Crashes in Port Sudan: Army
An Antonov plane engulfed in fire (SUNA photo)
July 24, 2023 (PORT SUDAN) – At least nine people, including four military personnel, died after a civilian plane crashed at Port Sudan airport, the army said.
“A civilian Antonov plane today crashed at Port Sudan Airport as a result of a technical failure, leading to the deaths of nine people, including four military personnel. One child survived the crash,” reads a statement issued on Monday.
“The Antonov plane malfunctioned as it was taking off before crashing”, it added.
Located the Red Sea State, the Port of Sudan is one of the cities that have been under the control of the Sudanese military (SAF) since the war began on April 15.
The conflict between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (SAF) has killed over 3,000 civilians and displaced nearly 3 million, according to the United Nations.
Up to 25 million people in Sudan need humanitarian aid and protection, the UN says.
(ST).
No comments:
Post a Comment