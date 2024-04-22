283 Bodies Recovered from Israeli-made Mass Grave in Nasser Hospital
22 Apr 2024 18:47
The Israeli occupation should be held accountable for the deliberate crimes it is committing against Palestinians in Gaza, spokesperson of the Palestinian Red Cresent Society says.
Gaza's Civil Defense announced today that 283 bodies of martyrs were recovered from the Israeli-made mass grave in Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis since the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the area.
There is clear evidence of field executions carried out by the IOF at Nasser Medical Complex, it emphasized in its statement.
Among the hundreds of bodies, the Israeli forces buried in mass graves at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza was one with its hands bound and clothes wrapped in medical scrubs.
Palestinian Red Cresent Society
The spokesperson of the Palestinian Red Cresent Society (PRCS), Nebal Farsakh, condemned the international community's state of silence on the Israeli war on Gaza.
In a press conference, Farsakh said that since the start of the war in Gaza, the international community has not taken any serious action towards the continuous Israeli crimes and violations against the health system, hospitals, humanitarian workers, and civilians in Gaza.
The Israeli occupation should be held accountable for the deliberate crimes it is committing against Palestinians in Gaza, she stressed then added that the PRCS is facing many hurdles in the Strip one of which is the deliberate Israeli targeting of the organization especially amid the scarcity of medical and relief supplies in Gaza.
Addressing the Israeli-made recently discovered mass graves in Al-Shifa Hospital, Nasser Medical Complex, and Kamal Adwan Hospital, Farsakh said that so far, there are no accurate or specific numbers on the bodies of Palestinians discovered there or of those missing.
All reports on the burying of Palestinian patients and refugees in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital following the Israeli siege of the latter are horrific, Farsakh stressed further confirming that 23 PRCS ambulances are currently out of service.
Around 2,000 Palestinians missing
Gaza's Civil Defense spokesperson, Major Mahmoud Basal, announced on April 21 that the bodies of more than 150 Palestinians killed in the Khan Younis massacre were recovered from under the rubble, with 500 others still missing.
Following the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from areas in the Strip, around 2,000 Palestinians from Gaza were recorded as missing, and it is still unclear whether they have been detained by the IOF or buried.
The spokesperson stressed that the IOF are systematically using forced disappearance against the people of Gaza, bulldozing dozens of bodies and burying them before withdrawing from areas they invade.
He added that the IOF gives Palestinians a fake sense of safety and then brutally kills them minutes later, emphasizing that a huge number of the victims of mass graves and hospital raids are women and children.
Basal labeled Israeli actions in Gaza as "ethnic cleansing," stressing that what is happening in Gaza has never happened anywhere else before in human history, and the weapons being used by the IOF had never been used before.
