Sudanese Army Says Downed Three Drones Targeting Merowe Airport
April 26, 2024 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese army announced on Saturday that it had shot down three drones that attempted to target Merowe Airport in the northern state.
This attack comes 48 hours after the army reported engaging reconnaissance drones in the Umm Bakul area near Meroe and thwarting their mission.
A statement issued by the Guidance and Services Division of the 19th Infantry Division stated noted that, “Enemy forces targeted the airport with three suicide drones at 4:00 AM. Our forces successfully intercepted them with ground-based anti-aircraft weapons and shot them down. There was no loss of life or equipment.”
The statement reassured local citizens that the armed forces are fully prepared to handle any emergencies or unidentified objects in the airspace above Merowe and throughout the northern state.
On April 15, 2023, during the first day of the war, the Rapid Support Forces captured Merowe military airport.They reportedly destroyed a number of Egyptian Air Force fighter jets and captured soldiers before the Sudanese army regained control of the military base.
