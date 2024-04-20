Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. April 19, 2024
Listen to the Fri. April 19, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/19 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on some of the most pressing and burning issues of the day.
During the second and third hours we listen to a panel discussion on the situation in Palestine and West Asia.
No comments:
Post a Comment