Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on "Political Misfits" Radio Program Aired Over Sputnik Radio, for Mon. April 15, 2024
Listen to the podcast of this program featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the political situations in various African states such as Niger and Ethiopia.
To hear the podcast of this interview in the third segment of the program go to this URL: Iran Responds to Israel, Trump in Court for Criminal Trial (sputnikglobe.com)
Promotional language for this episode says: "Editor of the Pan-African News Wire Abayomi Azikiwe discusses the arrival of Russian advisors and military equipment to Niger after the rupture of longstanding US cooperation with Nigerien forces, Washington analysts calling for a “reset” in the US approach to the African continent, a shootout in Ethiopia's capital between police and a regional militia, reports that 55 million people will deal with hunger in West and Central Africa in the coming months, and a reflection on Sudan after a year of civil war."
