Pro-Palestinian Protests Gain Momentum Across US Universities
Tuesday, 23 April 2024 2:11 AM
Press TV
Undated picture shows the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment,” which has been set up by a large group of students at Columbia University in protest at the university’s connection to the Israeli regime.
Pro-Palestinian protests have gained momentum at American universities, with students raging against the seats of learning’s connection to the Israeli regime and Washington’s all-out support for Tel Aviv’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.
A large group of demonstrators has established a "Gaza Solidarity Encampment" at Columbia University, where hundreds of students have been calling on the university to divest from companies that have ties to the Israeli regime.
As means of trying to confront the rallies, university authorities announced that classes would be held virtually on Monday.
Earlier in the week, authorities called in the police, who rounded up more than a hundred protesters. The move sparked a bigger turnout over the weekend.
Over 200 students camp on the grounds of the prestigious Columbia University grounds in New York, a day after police arrested more than 100 protesters.
Protests also spread to other campuses, including MIT, New York University, the University of Michigan, and Yale.
Also on Monday, at least 47 people were arrested at Yale after reportedly refusing requests to disperse.
"Students who were arrested also will be referred for Yale disciplinary action, which includes a range of sanctions, such as reprimand, probation, or suspension," the university said in a statement.
Yale students threaten hunger strike over the university’s connection to US arms manufacturers that contribute to Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.
US President Joe Biden has denounced the student protests, saying he condemned those whom he alleged “don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians."
The country has been throwing unreserved political, military, and intelligence support behind the war that the Israeli regime began on October 7 last year, following a retaliatory operation by Gaza’s resistance groups.
At least 34,097 people have died across the Palestinian territory ever since the onset of the military onslaught.
Women and children comprise some 72 percent of the victims of the war, which has also wounded as many as 76,980 others.
