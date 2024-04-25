South Africa Calls for Investigation into Gaza Hospitals Mass Graves
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Apr 2024 17:27
Gaza's mass graves have prompted South Africa's DIRCO to call on international courts to investigate the atrocity and punish the perpetrators.
South Africa called for an investigation into mass graves discovered at multiple hospitals in the Gaza Strip, following the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces (IOF) from medical facilities they had invaded.
The African nation, which has launched a remarkable legal case against "Israel" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), called on the international community to urgently lead a thorough and impartial investigation into the recent discovery of mass graves in several areas across the besieged territory.
The recent discovery of mass graves inside the Nasser Medical Complex and Gaza's largest medical facility, the al-Shifa Medical Center, prompted the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to call for an investigation.
"South Africa is appalled by the recent grim discovery of a mass grave containing the remains of 202 Palestinian civilians at Nasser Hospital in Gaza," the department stated.
It is worth noting that the Nasser Hospital is located in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip or 25 km away from al-Shifa Hospital, which is located in Gaza City to the north. The discovery of mass graves in both hospitals points to the involvement of multiple units of the IOF, highlighting systematic practices entrenched within the occupation's military.
According to authorities in the Gaza Strip, some of the individuals discovered at the Nasser Medical Complex were killed during the siege imposed on the hospital, which included direct attacks and air raids on its facilities. Others were executed en mass during the Israeli raid on the medical facility.
"These grim findings call for immediate and comprehensive investigations to ensure justice and accountability," the department added.
South Africa called on the international community to act to bring the criminal Israeli regime to justice, urging the ICJ to open a comprehensive investigation into the case.
Earlier on Monday, Gaza's Civil Defense announced earlier that 332 bodies of martyrs were recovered from the Israeli-made mass graves in Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis since the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the area.
Among the hundreds of bodies, the Israeli forces buried in mass graves at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza was one of a decomposing body with its hands bound and clothes wrapped in medical scrubs.
Thousands of Palestinians remain missing under the rubble and in mass graves dug by occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, while the bodies of 34,262 were recovered and officially declared killed by authorities.
Israeli occupation forces have shamelessly recorded their war crimes in the Gaza Strip, while Palestinians returning to raided areas were able to uncover the indescribable crimes of dozens of Palestinians either executed or who have had their bodies severely mutilated by the IOF.
Yet, only a few countries have taken action against the Israeli occupation for its crimes in Palestine, while the majority of the Western-led world order has continued its backing for the Israeli occupation. This has raised serious questions regarding the effectiveness and impartiality of the international legal system and the work of multiple international and humanitarian organizations, which have failed to live up to their duties in stopping the blatant genocide of Palestinians.
No comments:
Post a Comment