Israel’s War on Gaza Live News: Hamas Officials to Visit Cairo for Talks
People gather near bodies lined up for identification after they were unearthed from a mass grave found in the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gaza Strip on April 25, 2024 [AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
28 Apr 2024
At least 22 Palestinians have been killed, including many children and women, in overnight Israeli attacks on Rafah and Gaza City.
Hamas officials are set to travel to Egypt’s capital on Monday for fresh round of ceasefire talks.
Israeli military’s chief of staff approves plans for the “continuation of war” as hardline ministers warn Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his government will collapse if a truce is agreed.
At least 34,454 Palestinians have been killed and 77,575 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens of people still held captive in Gaza.
