Pro-Palestine Protests at US Universities Continue Amid Arrests
By Al Mayadeen English
28 Apr 2024
Hundreds of students and faculty staff members from prestigious American universities are still protesting the Israeli genocide in Gaza despite various attempts from administrators and police officers to stop them through disciplinary measures and violent arrests.
According to an Al Mayadeen correspondent, protestors have demanded the overturn of penalties implemented on students who were temporarily expelled from George Washington University as the situation continues to escalate between the protesters at the university and the administration.
George Washington University's administration informed the protesters that their behavior was considered a violation of its policies. On the other hand, the students rejected all anti-Semitic claims in constant attempts to hinder their movement.
In the Fashion Institute of Technology, students established solidarity camps, in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza. The institute is located in New York, where multiple universities have experienced massive demonstrations.
In Yale, in the state of Connecticut, more than 200 demonstrators erected nearly 30 tents on campus, blocking access to a green field by establishing two human chains.
At least 900 people arrested
According to a tally by The Washington Post, over the last 10 days, American authorities have arrested at least 900 protesters at pro-Palestine protests on college campuses, making this the widest police response to campus activism in years, and it may subject law enforcement agencies to challenges.
In Missouri, the police arrested Jill Stein, the presidential candidate for the Green Party as they forcefully attempted to disperse a protest against the Israeli war on Gaza at Washington University in St. Louis.
Stein took part in the protests to support students urging the university to stop all its investments in the company Boeing because it has contracts with the Israeli occupation forces and Israeli security industries.
Not backing down
In California, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a "tactical alert" on April 27 amid the pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Southern California, reported CNN affiliate KCBS. As of early April 28, no arrests had been reported.
On the night of April 26, USC posted a message on social media announcing the temporary closure of the University Park campus due to a "disturbance."
USC has been the focal point of demonstrations linked to the cancellation of the school's valedictorian speech and has been part of the nationwide campus protests in support of Palestine.
In recent events, nearly 100 individuals were arrested after the university instructed protesters at Alumni Park on campus to disperse on April 24. The demonstrators are advocating for "full amnesty" for those detained and for "no policing on campus."
This week, the university faced criticism for canceling pro-Palestinian Asna Tabassum's valedictorian commencement speech and subsequently decided to cancel its main-stage commencement ceremony scheduled for next month citing "security concerns".
Meanwhile, the slogan "Say No to Genocide" was seen spray-painted on the pedestal of the Tommy Trojan statue at the University of Southern California.
