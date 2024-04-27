Tehran Economic Conference: President Raeisi Hails Iran-Africa Expansion of Ties
Friday, 26 April 2024 12:18 PM
Press TV
Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi speaks during the 2nd Iran & Africa International Economic Conference on April 26, 2024. (Photo by president.ir)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says the Islamic Republic and the African nations are keen to strengthen ties between the two sides, noting that enhanced ties can form a complementary economy.
Raeisi made the remarks during the 2nd Iran & Africa International Economic Conference on Friday at Tehran's International Conference Center.
“This meeting is a symbol of the will of African nations and Iran to expand economic ties,” he told the gathering that hosted representatives from 30 African countries.
Raeisi hailed the conference as an opportunity for both Iran and the African nations to get familiar with their mutual capacities.
“Despite threats and sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has made good progress. The Islamic Republic can be called an advanced and technological country,” he said, stressing that getting familiar with the achievements of Iran in the field of emerging technologies is of “great importance.”
The president said Iran seeks to maintain ties with Africa based on mutual interest, unlike many Western countries that have "plundered" Africa’s resources. "Westerners want Africa for themselves but we want Africa for Africa."
Tehran believes that Africa has skilled labor forces and can achieve progress in many fields, including emerging technologies, he stressed.
President Raeisi says Iran seeks advancement of relations with African states on the basis of respect and mutual benefits.
Raeisi stressed the importance of formulating roadmaps for cooperation between Iran and the African continent and for cooperation between Iran and each African nation, with defined timelines.
He also emphasized the necessity of removing obstacles that hinder the two sides from expanding ties, including the problem of transfer of funds.
If Iran’s and Africa’s capacities are combined, “a complementary economy will be formed,” he stressed.
Senior officials, including economy ministers, are taking part in this edition of the conference that will wrap up its activities on Monday.
