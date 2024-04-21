Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Soldiers, Spy Equipment Across Blue Line
By Al Mayadeen English
Today 23:18
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon says it will continue its operation in support of the people in Gaza and their Resistance until the Israeli war on the Strip stops.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon stated that its fighters carried out on Sunday a series of operations against Israeli occupation military sites and forces along the border with occupied Palestine.
Most significant operations o the day was announced carried out at 10:50 pm, were Hezbollah announced shooting down an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over al-Aishiya village over southern Lebanon.
The Restitnace reiterated that they are in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and their Resistance and in response to the Israeli attacks on the southern Lebanese villages and civilian homes.
The resistance group conducted its first operation at 7:30 am, targeting a building used by Israeli soldiers in the "Shomera" settlement (the occupied Lebanese town of Tarbikha) with appropriate weapons.
The Islamic Resistance also targeted at 9:30 am a newly installed surveillance equipment around the "Dovev" barracks with appropriate weapons, confirming that the hardware was directly hit and destroyed.
At 10:20 am, Hezbollah said it attacked the deployment positions of Israeli soldiers south of the Jal al-Alam site using heavy Burkan rockets.
In another statement, the Resistance said that, after Israeli forces replaced previously targeted surveillance equipment at the "Misgav Am" military site, its fighters struck the newly installed hardware using appropriate weapons and destroyed them once again.
Surveillance equipment at the al-Malkiya base was targeted and directly hit at 5:15 pm, Hezbollah stated, noting that the operation was carried out using appropriate weapons.
Revealing the last operation of the day, Hezbollah said in a statement: "In response to the Zionist attacks on southern [Lebanese] villages and civilians, including the most recent targeting the town of Kafr Kila, fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted at 11:05 pm two buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Metula settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly.|
Complex operation
Earlier today, the Israeli occupation army admitted to the death of a high-ranking reservist officer, who succumbed to wounds sustained in Hezbollah's operation earlier this week targeting the Arab al-Aramshe town in northern occupied Palestine.
Major (res.) Dor Zimel, 27, was a deputy company commander in the Etzioni Brigade. He was among 18 Israeli soldiers wounded in the complex attack.
On April 17, Hezbollah announced an operation targeting the headquarters of the newly established command center of the Israeli reconnaissance company in Arab Al-Aramsha, in a combined attack using guided missiles and attack drones.
The Resistance revealed that it struck the facility with two guided missiles, followed directly by a one-way drone.
Israeli media outlets reported that the attack was not preceded by siren sounds nor air defense systems were activated.
