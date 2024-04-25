Jamaica Officially Recognizes Palestine as a State
By Al Mayadeen English
24 Apr 2024 21:55
Jamaica's Foreign Minister has reported that the decision strengthened Jamaica's position toward a peaceful solution.
Jamaica has officially recognized Palestine as a state, citing long-standing concerns over "Israel's" continuing onslaught in the Gaza Strip and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the besieged Strip.
Jamaica's Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith verified the decision in a Wednesday statement emphasizing her country's "strong commitment" to the United Nations Charter's principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and the right to self-determination.
Smith expressed that by this recognition, “Jamaica strengthens its advocacy towards a peaceful solution," adding that the country still supports the "two-state solution" as the sole viable option to resolve this cause.
The ruling coalition made the suggestion in response to a resolution introduced by minor parties seeking for the rapid recognition of a Palestinian state.
She also stated that her administration believes that diplomatic engagement, rather than military action, is the most effective way to resolve the situation.
Smith reiterated Jamaica's support for a quick ceasefire in Gaza, improved access to humanitarian supplies, and long-term stability in the area.
Days ago, the Republic of Barbados, through its Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kerrie Symmonds, officially announced that it has "made the determination that the time is ripe for us to have a formal diplomatic recognition of the State of Palestine," becoming the 140th UN member country to do so.
Symmonds proclaimed, "How can we say we want a two-state solution if we do not recognize Palestine as a state?"
Moreover, Barbados stressed that it will maintain its relationship with "Israel" and that the most recent decision to formally recognize Palestine as a state will not affect the country's bilateral relations with Tel Aviv.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the decision and urged nations that have not yet done so to make the decision immediately and demonstrate the international community's determination to end the Palestinian people's suffering.
US vetoes bid for Palestine's full membership status at UNSC
The United States vetoed a decision to award Palestine full membership status in the United Nations, in a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
Washington lobbied several nations to vote against the proposal, this past week, however, its efforts failed to produce the sought-after results, as 12 nations in the UNSC voted for awarding Palestine full membership status.
Two other nations abstained from voting, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, leaving the US stranded with only no vote in the UNSC. Being a permanent member of the UNSC, a US no-vote would nullify any proposal, even if it had garnered the full backing of all other members. France's representative in the UN said that the country backed the proposal after it was reported that Paris abstained from voting.
No comments:
Post a Comment