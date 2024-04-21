Units of South Battlegroup Fully Free Bogdanovka in Donetsk People’s Republic — Top Brass
The enemy lost up to 440 troops, three cars and an Osa-AKM air defense system, a 152mm D-20 weapon
© Dmitry Yagodkin/TASS
MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Units of the South battlegroup have fully freed Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), as well as repelled two counterattacks by the Ukrainian armed forces near Chasov Yar and Krasnoye, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"Units of the South battlegroup have fully freed the Bogdanovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, improved positions at the forefront and inflicted fire defeat to troops and equipment of the 53rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Krasnogorovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Moreover, two counterattacks by formations of the 93rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Chasov Yar and to the west of the settlement of Krasnoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic have been repelled," the ministry said.
The enemy lost up to 440 troops, three cars and an Osa-AKM air defense system, a 152mm D-20 weapon, a Grad multiple launch rocket system, two Nota electronic warfare stations, as well as five field ammunition depots, according to the report.
The East battlegroup secured more advantageous lines and defeated personnel of brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and territorial defense in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry said, adding that the enemy lost up to 100 troops in the zone of responsibility of the group.
"Units of the East battlegroup secured more advantageous lines and defeated personnel and equipment of the 58th infantry brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 128th territorial defense brigade in the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 100 troops, two armored combat vehicles, five cars, a 155mm FH-70 UK-made howitzer, a 122mm D-20 howitzer and two Nota electronic warfare stations," the report said.
Russia’s armed forces eliminated a Ukrainian MiG-29 warplane at the Dnepr airfield and air defense systems, as well as destroyed a drone production plant, over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
"Over 24 hours a Ukrainian MiG-29 warplane was eliminated at the Dnepr airfield, as well as a command post, a surveillance radar and an S-300PS surface-to-air missile system. Moreover, a drone production plant and a Pelikan surveillance radar were destroyed," the report said. Moreover, troops and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces were destroyed in 109 regions.
Units of the West battlegroup have secured more advantageous lines and defeated troops and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces near Novoyegorovka and Novosyolovskoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as Olivovsky Yar, the ministry said.
"Units of the West battlegroup secured more advantageous lines and defeated troops and equipment of the 14th mechanized, 68th chaser, 57th infantry brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 110th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Novoyegorovka and Novosyolovskoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as Olivovsky Yar," the according to the report.
The enemy lost up to 50 troops, a mechanized infantry fighting vehicle, two cars, a 155mm M777 howitzer and two 105mm M119 US-produced weapons, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, four 122mm D-30 howitzers, a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, as well as a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station, the report said.
Units of the Dnepr battlegroup have inflected fire damage on troops of national guard and territorial defense brigades of Ukraine in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kherson regions, the ministry reported.
"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup inflicted fire damage on troops and equipment of the 23rd national guard brigade and the 121st territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Vysshetarasovka, Nikopol of the Dnepropetrovsk region, Berislav and Zolotaya Balka of the Kherson Region. The enemy lost up to 50 troops, four cars, as well as a US-manufactured 175mm M107self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.
Units of the Center battlegroup have improved tactical positions and repelled eight counterattacks by the enemy near Novobakhmutovka, Umanskoye, Shumy, Novgorodskoye and Pervomayskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, according to the ministry.
"Due to active actions units of the Center battlegroup improved tactical positions and inflicted complex defeat on troops and equipment of the 3rd assault and 24th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlements of Leninskoye and Novokalinovo of the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past 24 hours eight attacks by assault groups of the 59th infantry, 30th, 115th mechanized, 68th and 71st jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled near the settlements of Novobakhmutovka, Umanskoye, Shumy, Novgorodskoye and Pervomayskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry reported, adding that the enemy lost up to 360 troops, an armored combat vehicle, eight cars, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, as well as a fuel depot for military equipment.
Russian air defense systems destroyed eight HIMARS and Uragan rockets and 194 drones of the Ukrainian army in 24 hours, the ministry added.
"Air defense systems downed 194 Ukrainian drones and eight HIMARS and Uragan rockets in 24 hours," the report said.
In all, the Russian forces have destroyed over 9,000 field branch artillery weapons and mortars, as well as 592 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 22,289 unmanned aerial vehicles, 508 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,816 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,269 multiple rocket launchers, and 21,205 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry said.
