Senegal's President Calls for 'Rethought' EU Partnership
23 Apr 2024 08:28
Senegal is looking to reform its economic relations with the European Union, cutting overexploitation of the country's resources.
Senegal's new President Bassirou Diomaye Faye called for a "rethought" relationship with the EU during a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel.
Faye was inaugurated as president on April 2, after running a campaign where he pledged radical reform and promised to restore national sovereignty over key sectors. His election comes in the context of a quickly-changing region that has seen several successful movements against Western interests in the past few years.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Michel on Monday, Faye pointed to "dense and multifaceted" cooperation with Europe. However, the president stressed that Senegal wants a "rethought" and "renovated" partnership with the continent.
"[We want a partnership] capable of supporting the innovative dynamic we want to imprint on our relations," Faye underlined.
The head of state recently launched an initiative to renegotiate oil and gas contracts, hoping to do the same with fishing agreements signed with the European Union (EU).
Fishing holds a significant position in Senegal's economy and has been a key exploit for European entities, which has exacerbated the downturn of the country's marine stocks.
In the conference, Faye said that his government would pursue a model of encouraging internal development, focused on agriculture, livestock, and fishing. At the same time, Faye promised that his government would look to strengthen the country's railways, electrical grid, telecommunication, and roads.
"European investors whose companies have recognized skills in these different sectors are welcome," he explained.
On the other hand, Michel said Europe had an "objective interest in Senegal being able to meet the challenges of development, economic emergence, and improvement of the living conditions of the people."
For the first time since its independence, Senegal saw the victory of a Pan-African opposition leader, who had promised key reforms for the previous French colony. The influence of the colonial powers in the African continent has persisted post-independence of most African countries, especially in West Africa.
Europe has held a tight grip over resources and security in the region, exploiting said nations in long-term contracts and unfavorable agreements. This has resulted in multiple shifts in positions of power in the Sahel, which have been directly detrimental to France and the European Union.
No comments:
Post a Comment