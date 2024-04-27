Sudan: Army Airstrikes Target RSF, Civilians Reported Killed
April 26, 2024 (EL FASHER) – Sudanese military aircraft conducted airstrikes on Friday targeting positions held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in several locations, sparking reports of civilian casualties.
Local sources informed Sudan Tribune that warplanes bombed RSF sites east of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, as well as Mellit, a town roughly 60 kilometers north. Additionally, airstrikes were reported near Al-Qatina locality in the White Nile State, south of Khartoum, resulting in the destruction of RSF armoured vehicles.
The paramilitary forces acknowledged the attacks on social media, posting video footage showing dead camels allegedly killed in the airstrikes.
Meanwhile, the Civil Democratic Forces Coordination (Tagadum) issued a statement condemning the air raid on Mellit, claiming civilian casualties and significant property and livestock losses.
Tagadum criticized the targeting of civilians and called for the reformation of Sudan’s military and security institutions. The statement highlighted a pattern of airstrikes targeting civilian infrastructure, including homes and property, across Darfur, Kordofan, Al-Jazira, and other regions.
They condemned the use of imprecise weaponry like barrel bombs, accusing the government of deliberately harming civilians outside its control.
Tagadum urged both sides to cease attacks on civilians, their areas of residence, and their property through airstrikes, ground assaults, or artillery shelling.
ARMY CLAIMS SUCCESSFUL AMBUSH
The Sudanese army reported a successful ambush against the RSF north of Khartoum Bahri.
A brief military statement on Friday claims the destruction of four fuel tankers, three combat vehicles, and unspecified enemy casualties.
The ambush reportedly targeted RSF stationed near the Khartoum oil refinery, about 70 kilometres north of the capital.
Eyewitnesses in Al-Kadro, the location of the ambush, reported thick smoke rising after the army targeted fuel tankers allegedly supplying the RSF.
Separately, the army reportedly used heavy artillery from positions north of Omdurman to target RSF concentrations in Khartoum Bahri. Smoke was seen rising from multiple locations on the eastern bank of the Nile where Khartoum Bahri is situated.
(ST)
