Afrikaner Wanted Money in Exchange for ‘Real’ Information Regarding Luthuli’s Death - Grandson
On Thursday, Mthunzi Luthuli took the stand at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where the recently reopened inquest into his grandfather’s death is being heard.
Afrikaner wanted money in exchange for ‘real’ information regarding Luthuli’s death - grandson
Mthunzi Albert Luthuli, grandson of Chief Albert Luthuli, testified at the inquiry into his grandfather's death at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on 17 April 2025. Picture: Thabiso Goba/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - The grandson of Chief Albert Luthuli has testified in court that the family was once approached by a white Afrikaner man who wanted money in exchange for telling them the truth about the death of the former African National Congress (ANC) struggle stalwart.
On Thursday, Mthunzi Luthuli took the stand at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where the recently reopened inquest into his grandfather’s death is being heard.
Luthuli died in 1967, with the apartheid government saying he was hit by a train; however, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is disputing that.
Since Luthuli’s death in 1967, his family has always had doubts over what killed him.
Mthunzi said his father was approached by a white Afrikaner man who claimed to know the "real truth"; however, the family was not willing to cough up money for it.
Mthunzi said the incident confirmed that there was more to his grandfather’s death.
“That the apartheid government had lied about Luthuli’s death, and that the murder of Luthuli was either a hate crime by a white man or the circumstances around Luthuli’s death were probably linked to the [apartheid] government since a white Afrikaner male claimed to know these details.”
The inquest has been adjourned until next Tuesday.
No comments:
Post a Comment