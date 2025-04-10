Algeria Closes Airspace to Mali, Recalls Ambassadors Over Drone Row
By Al Mayadeen English
7 Apr 2025 22:12
Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso had recalled their ambassadors from Algeria in protest of the drone incident.
Algeria announced on Monday that it has closed its airspace to all flights to and from Mali, citing repeated violations of its airspace by the Malian state.
The decision comes amid a diplomatic row following Algeria’s downing of a Malian drone.
"Due to repeated violations of our airspace by the Malian state, the Algerian government has decided to close air navigation coming from or heading to the Malian state, starting today," the Algerian Defense Ministry stated.
This move coincided with Algeria’s decision to recall its ambassadors to Mali and Niger. The step followed a joint announcement by Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso on Sunday, recalling their ambassadors from Algeria in protest of the drone incident.
Mali accused Algeria of shooting down one of its drones over its territory last week.
Northern Mali, which shares a border with Algeria, is currently a hotspot of separatist unrest and terrorist activities.
Algeria expressed regret over the need to take reciprocal measures in response to the actions of the three countries. The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that the deployment of Algeria’s newly appointed ambassador to Burkina Faso would be postponed.
Algeria further rejected what it described as “false allegation", particularly those from Mali, pointing out that such claims "only conceal very imperfectly the search for outlets and diversions from the manifest failure of a putschist project that has locked Mali into a spiral of insecurity, instability, distress and destitution."
On April 1, Algeria said it had downed an armed reconnaissance drone that had entered its airspace but did not provide additional information.
Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—three military-led states—have formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a confederation established in 2023 as a joint defense pact.
