Confusing South African IRR Poll Results on Electoral Results
Asked who they would vote for if a snap election had to be held now, the Institute of Race Relations says the majority support of at least 30% would go to the DA.
IRR poll suggests perceptions about ANC working in a GNU have shifted
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa (centre) visited his branch in Chiawelo, Soweto on 6 April 2025. Picture: @MYANC/X
CAPE TOWN - As tensions over value-added tax (VAT) are expected to rise again next week as the DA goes to court, a new poll suggests the perceptions about the African National Congress (ANC) working in a Government of National Unity have shifted.
The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) says its research shows the budget debacle has worked in favour of the Democratic Alliance(DA), uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) but not so for the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).
It’s also changed voters’ perceptions of which parties would work best in a coalition.
Asked who they would vote for if a snap election had to be held now, the Institute of Race Relations says the majority support of at least 30% would go to the DA.
The institute’s Herman Pretorius explains why: "The ANC being seen no longer as a positive partner in the main, of the gnu but actually an arrogant, dominant partner, that seeks to position the GNU as a continuation of ANC-only governance."
While more voters would be inclined to support a government of national unity that includes the MK or EFF but not the DA - than six months ago - more than 50% of participants would still rather prefer the da to be included in the coalition - rather than the two major opposition parties.
"Without the sufficient consensus mechanism of the GNU kicking in to approve it, has positioned the anc not only on the side of an unpopular rise in VAT, but also on the wrong side of collaboration in the GNU."
The IRR says if the anc were to drop the VAT hike, it could once again bolster its support.
No comments:
Post a Comment