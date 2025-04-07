Death Toll From Myanmar Earthquake Rises to 3,455 — Agency
According to the news agency, 4,840 people were injured and 214 are missing
BEIJING, April 5. /TASS/. The death toll from the recent earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,455, Xinhua reported.
The quake hit Myanmar on March 28. The Thai Meteorological Department estimated its magnitude at 8.2. The disaster also affected Thailand, with tremors felt in China and Vietnam.
