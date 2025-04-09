Iran, Armenia to Hold Joint Military Drills to Bolster Border Security, Combat Terrorism
Wednesday, 09 April 2025 11:31 PM
Press TV
Picture taken on April 9, 2025 shows Iranian ground forces deployed to a border region between the country and Armenia towards implementation of joint military drills.
Iran and Armenia are set to launch a joint military exercise in a border region aimed at reinforcing sustainable peace along their shared frontier, enhancing bilateral security cooperation, and combating terrorism.
Speaking on Wednesday, Brigadier General Valiollah Ma’dani, deputy commander for operations of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC)’s Ground Forces, confirmed that the joint drill would take place over two days in the Norduz border area, which is located in Iran’s northwestern East Azerbaijan Province.
According to the commander, operational units from both the countries would be deployed to the area during the exercises, which would be conducted in a secure environment, with no immediate threats facing the border region.
“This joint exercise is a proactive measure to ensure the combat readiness of our forces, confront terrorism, and contribute to sustainable peace in the region,” he stated.
Ma’dani noted that the primary objective of the joint drill was to strengthen the security of the common border. “Given the sensitive geopolitical position of this area, the strategic importance of our border with Armenia cannot be overstated,” he said.
The official also pointed out that the exercises fell under the command of the IRGC’s Ashura Regional Base, which oversees adherence to defensive imperatives in the region and provides strategic direction and oversight for the exercises.
He commended the 31st Ashura Operational Division, which operates under the base’s command, for its disciplined deployment to the Norduz area towards performance of the drills.
“This division, which earned distinction during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iran’s defensive operations in the face of Iraq’s 1980-88 imposed war on the country), continues to exemplify operational excellence,” he said.
The joint drills come against the backdrop of Iran and Armenia’s efforts at boosting their relations and joint cooperation.
In March 2024, former Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan met in the Iranian capital Tehran to discuss regional security, mutual respect for sovereignty, and peaceful resolution of regional disputes.
During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding peace and stability in the South Caucasus region. They also highlighted the importance of deepening defense and security cooperation in light of emerging regional dynamics.
The Islamic Republic has repeatedly expressed its opposition to any geopolitical changes in the Caucasus and has stressed the need to protect internationally recognized borders.
The Iranian president welcomes the long-awaited peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Last month, Tehran hailed an earlier breakthrough between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with President Masoud Pezeshkian welcoming a draft peace treaty agreed by the countries, which aims to end decades of hostilities over the Karabakh region.
No comments:
Post a Comment