Iranian, Egyptian FMs Urge Swift End to Israeli Crimes in Gaza
Thursday, 10 April 2025 10:01 AM
Press TV
A Palestinian man carries the body of a victim of an Israeli strike on a residential area in Gaza City's Shuja'iyya neighborhood, on April 9, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
Iran has called for collective measures by the regional countries to put an immediate end to the Israeli regime’s crimes and renew a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.
In a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty late Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the end of Israeli crimes and the restoration of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza are key to resolving other crises in the region.
The ministers expressed their deep concern about the escalation of Israel’s attacks in the region where Gaza, Lebanon and Syria and Yemen face daily aggression.
They also emphasized the need for increased diplomatic action to reduce tensions and prevent a widespread crisis in West Asia.
Abdelatty and Araghchi also exchanged views about indirect talks between Iran and the United States, to be held in the Omani capital Muscat on Saturday.
Araghchi discussed bilateral and regional developments in a separate phone conversation with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani and emphasized the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.
The Bahraini foreign minister referred to the recent phone conversation between Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian of Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, expressing hope that consultations and interactions between the two countries on issues of mutual interest would continue.
Araghchi also emphasized the importance of continuing consultations between regional countries to strengthen regional peace and stability, and announced Iran’s readiness to cooperate in this regard.
Israel resumed its campaign of genocide in Gaza on March 18 after a two-month truce and sent troops back into the blockaded Palestinian region. In the three weeks since, the health ministry in Gaza says Israeli military strikes have killed nearly 1,500 Palestinians.
Since late March, Israel has ordered Gazans out of the territory around the edges of the strip to create what it claims to be a security zone; residents fear the aim is to permanently depopulate swathes of territory.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify the attacks as part of a broader plan aligned with US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly displace Palestinians from Gaza.
Israel has killed at least 38 Palestinians, including children, in airstrikes on several areas across the besieged Gaza Strip.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Gaza ministry of health warned that at least 60,000 children suffer from severe malnourishment and related health complications.
