SACP Calls on ANC to Take 'Decisive Action' and Kick DA Out of GNU
FILE: SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila addressing attendants at the SACP gala dinner held at Kempton Park, Gauteng, on Friday 15 November 2024. Picture: @SACP1921 on X
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) is calling on the African National Congress (ANC) to take "decisive action" and kick the Democratic Alliance (DA) out of the Government of National Unity (GNU).
The SACP has urged its alliance partners not to continue working with parties that voted against the budget.
This despite the SACP condemning government for passing a budget with a VAT increase, saying it would disproportionately impact poor and working-class people the most.
SACP general secretary, Solly Mapaila, said that the DA's rejection of the budget was not rooted in caring for poor people but to try and get concessions from the ANC, an assertion the DA has denied.
"It's impossible that we can continue to work with them under this kind of arrangement, that's why we have called for their removal from the GNU. We do know they will not leave voluntarily, so we need decisive action, particularly from the ANC as the majority party in government to make sure it can remove the DA."
