South African Deputy President Mashatile Says Future of GNU Will Be Clearer on Monday Afternoon
FILE: Deputy ANC President Paul Mashatile. Picture: EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the future of the Government of National Unity (GNU) should be clearer on Monday afternoon as the African National Congress (ANC) top brass continue to meet about its configuration.
The ANC’s national working committee (NWC) has spent the day discussing how to respond to the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) decision not to vote with it on the contentious budget.
Tensions between the two biggest parties in the GNU have existed since its early days, with the latest dispute believed to be the costliest for the formation.
Ramaphosa calls for cool heads as ANC to discuss future of GNU
Speaking at the inaugural Ahmed Kathrada Foundation business breakfast in Illovo on Monday, Mashatile reiterated claims that the DA used the budget to strong-arm the ANC on other policy issues.
“The problem with the fight that happened with the DA now is that they started bargaining for what they lost previously. They said ‘ok, if you want us to support 0,5%, can we go back and review the BELA Act, can we go back and review the Expropriation Act?’ And we said ‘no, we’ve passed that, let’s focus on the budget.’”
