The China-ASEAN ‘Ship of Friendship’ Serves as a Model of Openness and Cooperation: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times
Apr 16, 2025 01:01 AM
China ASEAN Photo:VCG
On Tuesday, after successfully concluding a state visit to Vietnam, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, arrived in Kuala Lumpur to kick off a state visit to Malaysia. On the same day, President Xi published a signed article titled "May the Ship of China-Malaysia Friendship Sail Toward an Even Brighter Future" in three Malaysian newspapers. The article said the two countries must work together to give fresh momentum to their friendship that has sailed through the long river of history, and ensure that it forges ahead steadily toward brighter horizons. People could see that China and the ASEAN member states are taking coordinated action to address global challenges, setting a model of openness and cooperation for the world.
From the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia celebrated last year to the two countries now joining hands to embark on a new "Golden 50 Years," as President Xi noted in his written statement upon his arrival at the airport, the positive significance of the China-Malaysia relationship far exceeds the bilateral sphere: "Both China and Malaysia are major developing countries and members of the Global South. Deepening high-level strategic cooperation is good for the common interests of both China and Malaysia, and good for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world."
Since 2009, China has remained Malaysia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. In 2024, the bilateral trade volume between China and Malaysia reached $212.04 billion, marking a record 11.4 percent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, the positive outcomes of the China-Malaysia relationship continue to extend their influence to ASEAN member states.
From the red banners in Hanoi reading "Deep China-Vietnam Friendship, Comrades Plus Brothers," to the festive and harmonious lion dance troupes on the streets of Kuala Lumpur, President Xi's visits have been met with exceptionally warm receptions. Behind these scenes lies the profound friendship and enthusiastic cooperation between China and ASEAN, as well as the deep resonance of China's diplomatic principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness. Multiple public opinion surveys indicate a growing recognition among ASEAN of China's development model and its contributions to regional economic growth.
The frequent exchanges between China and ASEAN not only promote regional stability, but also showcase the charm of multilateralism to the world. From the ancient Maritime Silk Road, Zheng He's voyages to the Belt and Road cooperation, China and ASEAN have forged a relationship as good neighbors, good brothers, and good partners - an enduring bond strengthened through good-neighborliness, friendship, and shared development.
China and ASEAN hold highly consistent positions on key issues such as free trade, multilateralism, and regional integration. As the world's largest free trade agreement in terms of population coverage, scale, and development potential, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) continues to deliver institutional benefits through tariff reductions, streamlined customs procedures, and greater trade and investment facilitation. These advantages have advanced the level of trade liberalization and the scale of trade in goods between China and ASEAN, exerting an impact of "one plus one is greater than two."
Negotiations of China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 have substantially concluded, and are expected to further reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers, driving deeper regional economic integration. In the context of deglobalization, China and ASEAN, through the coordinated synergy of their production and supply chains, serve as both "land of opportunity" and "harbor of safety" for each another, creating a buffer space to jointly address external challenges. The significant role in the global multilateral economic and trade system have attracted widespread attention.
Today, emerging Asian countries are advancing toward modernization together, composing a symphony of unity and progress. In 2024, trade between China and ASEAN reached a new record high. The Belt and Road Initiative continues to take root and flourish in the region. Being more convenient, more advanced, and more diversified has now become a hallmark of this new phase of cooperation.
Durian from Malaysia can now reach Chinese consumers within one day. During the recent strong earthquake in Myanmar, 14 Chinese satellites provided vital disaster relief support. At the soon-to-be-operational "smart port" at the Youyi Pass, also known as Friendship Pass, on the border between China and Vietnam, unmanned transport vehicles and 5G technology will boost customs efficiency.
Whether it is the iterative upgrading of connectivity or the "instant sharing" of new quality productive forces, the level of two-way openness between China and ASEAN is envied by the world. This has laid a solid foundation for increasing trust and dispelling misgivings, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and achieving win-win cooperation.
The recent visits by the Chinese leader to three ASEAN member states have drawn attention from global media. President Xi's signed article published in the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam, which stated that "trade war and tariff war will produce no winner, and protectionism will lead nowhere," made headlines in major international media reports including the Associated Press, The Guardian, Al Jazeera, Deutsche Welle (DW), and CNBC.
At a time when unilateralism is on the rise, China and ASEAN have proven through their actions that openness and cooperation are the right path.
We are confident that the "ship of friendship" between China and ASEAN will continue to write more remarkable chapters.
No comments:
Post a Comment