Three Civilians Killed in Sana'a as US Intensifies Airstrikes on Yemen
Thursday, 10 April 2025 7:19 AM
Press TV
People inspect the site of a US airstrike in Sana'a, Yemen, a day after the attack, on April 7, 2025. (Photo by AFP)
At least three civilians have been killed in new US airstrikes on Yemen's capital, bringing to 107 the total number of people killed in such attacks across the country since mid-March.
The al-Masirah television, citing Yemen's health ministry, said the strikes hit the al-Sabeen district early Thursday.
The ministry said the death toll from the attack has not yet been finalized, but based on initial reports, "three civilians have been martyred and a number of others have been wounded".
Al-Masirah, in a separate report, said US warplanes bombed the Bani Hushaysh district northeast of Sana'a in four attacks.
The Yemeni network also reported a US airstrike on Kamaran Island west of Hudaydah in the Red Sea.
According to the ministry, US air raids have killed a total of 107 civilians, including women and children, and injured 223 others between March 15 and April 9.
The US signaled on Monday that it is planning to step up its violent campaign of airstrikes on Yemen.
“It’s been a bad three weeks for the Houthis, and it’s about to get worse,” Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said in the Oval Office, while seated near US President Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Anis al-Asbahi, the ministry's spokesperson, told the Saba news agency that the US crimes in Yemen would not have occurred without the silence and inaction of the international community.
US atrocities "reveal the brutality of this savage aggression, which does not hesitate to kill civilians, in a failed attempt to break the will of the Yemeni people" as they keep supporting the Palestinian cause, he added.
Asbahi called on the international community to expose and condemn US aggression against civilians, public facilities, and medical establishments.
Washington began bombing Yemen on March 15 after Sana’a resumed retaliatory attacks on Israel in retaliation for the regime’s resumption of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.
Since then, there have been near-daily US airstrikes targeting Yemen’s civilian infrastructure.
The US-led airstrikes killed at least 25 civilians in Yemen in the past week, marking the deadliest week of bombing on the country since January 2022.
Washington has portrayed its attacks as an attempt to restore freedom of navigation in the waters around Yemen.
However, Yemen has rejected the US allegation that it poses a threat to international shipping, saying it is solely targeting the ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated or headed to ports in the occupied lands.
The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) began attacking Israeli-linked ships, as well as targets in the occupied territories in November 2023, a month after Israel launched its brutal onslaught against Gaza.
Despite intensified American airstrikes, Yemeni missile and drone operations have continued to target US warships in the Red Sea, and the country’s armed forces are still capable of shooting down US drones.
The deadly US war on Yemen – which has compounded an already severe humanitarian crisis – has cost nearly $1 billion, but has failed to significantly impact Ansarallah and the YAF, according to sources who spoke with CNN and the New York Times over the past few days.
On Wednesday, the Yemeni army said it carried out a military operation against an Israeli military target in Tel Aviv, using a Yaffa drone.
Yemeni forces also conducted a drone attack against the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier in the north of the Red Sea.
Earlier Wednesday, the army said Yemeni forces shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone engaged in “hostile missions” in the country’s airspace.
The army said it will continue the retaliatory operations in support of the oppressed Palestinians until the Gaza war ends.
