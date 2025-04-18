US Aggression on Yemen's Ras Isa Port Kills 38, Injures Over 100
By Al Mayadeen English
US airstrikes on the Ras Isa oil port in Yemen have caused significant damage and civilian casualties. The Yemeni government condemns the attack as a war crime, amidst continued attacks on the port.
The Ras Isa oil port in northwest Hodeidah was severely damaged on Thursday after a series of United States airstrikes, marking one of the most severe escalations in the American military campaign against Yemen in recent weeks.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent on the ground reported that civil defense teams are battling large fires that continue to rage across the strategic oil facility after the assault. Early on Friday, local sources informed Al Mayadeen that 38 workers were martyred and 102 more were injured in the attacks, with the death toll from the Ras Issa Port massacre likely to rise, considering all the critical injuries reported and the ongoing search for missing persons.
Sanaa gov. promises retaliation
The government in Sanaa condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms, denouncing it as a “full-fledged war crime.” The government warned that such actions "will not go unpunished."
“This crime once again proves that the American enemy deliberately targets civilian facilities and vital infrastructure,” the statement read. “The justifications provided by the US are false and misleading.”
US Strikes will not deter Yemen
Sanaa further emphasized that the US escalation would not deter Yemen from continuing its operations in support of Palestine. “
We will continue our support operations, which have been 100% successful in preventing Israeli navigation in the Red Sea,” the statement asserted.
Reaffirming Yemen’s stance, the government said it reserves the legal right to self-defense and holds Washington fully accountable for the consequences of its ongoing aggression in regional waters.
Ras Isa assault continues, as workers fight raging fires
The Ras Isa assault came amid renewed US airstrikes on the facility, with warplanes returning to bomb the site located northwest of Hodeidah city, early on Friday. According to our correspondent, at least five emergency workers were killed by the strikes while fighting the fires. The attack on Ras Isa follows a pattern of intensified US airstrikes across Yemen, targeting civilian areas and critical infrastructure in multiple provinces. While Washington claims the airstrikes are aimed at neutralizing missile launch sites, Yemeni officials and residents stress that the strikes are disproportionately affecting civilians.
Growing US airstrikes on Yemen, their impact on civilians
The escalation of US airstrikes on Yemen has drawn criticism over the impact on civilian infrastructure. While the United States asserts that the campaign targets military sites linked to missile launches, the destruction of critical infrastructure such as the Ras Isa oil port has raised alarm. This facility plays a vital role in Yemen’s energy operations, which are essential to the country’s economy.
Other strikes and raids have caused extensive damage to civilian areas, with hospitals, schools, homes, and transportation infrastructure also being affected.
The Red Sea and Yemen’s support for Palestine
Despite the growing tensions and escalating airstrikes, Yemen has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause. Sanaa’s operations in the Red Sea, which have been successful in preventing Israeli navigation, continue to be a point of pride for the Yemeni government and people. Yemen has vowed to maintain its position against Israeli actions in the region, despite mounting pressure from the US and other international actors.
The Yemeni government’s commitment to the Palestinian cause remains a cornerstone of its foreign policy, even as it faces increasing military aggression from Washington. Yemen’s refusal to yield to these pressures signals its resolve in both defending its sovereignty and continuing to support regional solidarity, particularly in the face of Israeli occupation.
