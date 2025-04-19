Yemeni Armed Forces Say Downed 21st US MQ-9 Drone Over Sanaa
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Yemeni Military Media
19 Apr 2025 19:52
YAF spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree says the American aircraft had been successfully targeted using a domestically produced surface-to-air missile.
The Yemeni Armed Forces' air defenses shot down an American MQ-9 drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Sanaa governorate, the YAF's spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.
Brigadier General Yahya Saree stated that the American aircraft had been successfully targeted using a domestically produced surface-to-air missile.
This marks the second US drone Yemeni forces have shot down in 24 hours, the sixth in April alone, and the 21st American aircraft of this type destroyed since the launch of Yemen's "Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad" military campaign, according to Saree.
"The continued airstrikes and targeting of civilians, their property, and public and private installations will not break the will of the Yemeni people, but will only strengthen their resilience and steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people," he emphasized.
Saree declared, "We will continue our supporting operations until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the siege is lifted."
The latest announcement comes amid the continued US aggression on Yemen targeting various areas in the country with airstrikes, and most recently killing at least 80 people in airstrikes on the Ras Isa port in western Yemen.
Yemeni Armed Forces remain undettered
The YAF revealed on April 18 that they had conducted multiple significant military operations, which included firing a Zulfiqar ballistic missile toward the area surrounding "Israel's" Ben Gurion Airport while simultaneously executing coordinated attacks against two American aircraft carriers deployed in the Arabian Sea.
Saree confirmed a dual operation targeting the USS Harry S. Truman and USS Carl Vinson along with their respective fleets. This marks the first time that the USS Carl Vinson has been targeted since its deployment to the region.
US attack on Ras Isa port 'deadliest' since start of the year
The recent US airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa port killed 80 people and wounded 150, the Public Health Office in Hodeidah Governorate announced on April 18, noting that these preliminary figures are expected to climb as emergency crews work to locate survivors and recover victims from the rubble.
The attack on Ras Isa follows a pattern of intensified US airstrikes across Yemen, targeting civilian areas and critical infrastructure in multiple provinces. While Washington claims the airstrikes are aimed at neutralizing missile launch sites, Yemeni officials and residents stress that the strikes are disproportionately affecting civilians.
