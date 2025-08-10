Ghanaians Invited to Shape Next Four-Year Budget
By News Ghana
August 10, 2025
Ghana’s Finance Ministry is calling on citizens and organizations to directly influence national economic policy.
Public submissions are now open for the 2026–2029 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, marking a push for broader participation in fiscal planning.
Business groups, civil society organizations, financial institutions, faith-based groups, and individual citizens have until August 29, 2025, to email their proposals to a dedicated government address.
The Ministry framed this as part of President John Mahama’s NDC administration’s commitment to responsive governance, aiming to ground policies in the actual needs of Ghanaians. “This call is in line with the Government’s responsiveness to the needs of the Ghanaian citizenry,” the Ministry stated, highlighting goals of inclusive policymaking and transparency.
Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will present the final budget to Parliament on November 15. This four-year blueprint is critical for sustaining Ghana’s economic recovery following its IMF bailout program, tackling currency stability, and fostering long-term growth. With the deadline just weeks away, this is the public’s direct channel to voice priorities on jobs, infrastructure, or social services. Want lower taxes or better roads? Your input is officially requested.
Submissions must be sent electronically to bdru@mofep.gov.gh before August 29. For many, it’s a rare chance to potentially shape national spending for years to come.
No comments:
Post a Comment